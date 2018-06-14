'PM Ahmed said release Tsege or I resign'

Video

Ethiopian opposition leader, Andargachew Tsege, says he was released from prison after the country's prime minister threatened to resign.

Mr Tsege, a co-founder of the Ginbot 7 opposition movement, spent four years in prison after being accused of plotting a coup against the Ethiopian government. He was sentenced to death in 2009.

After being pardoned in May 2018, Mr Tsege held a 90-minute meeting with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has introduced a series of reforms since taking office in April.

British passport-holder Mr Tsege has subsequently re-joined his family in London.

