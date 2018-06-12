The stick that protects Ethiopian women
How a stick protects Oromo women in Ethiopia

The "Siinque" is a stick that is handed down from generation to generation.

This ancient system offers protection to Oromo women in Ethiopia.

BBC Africa went to find out more.

