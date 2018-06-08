Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria's Gen Sani Abacha's five-year rule
On 8 June 1998, Nigeria’s military ruler Gen Sani Abacha died of a heart attack.
He ruled Nigeria with an iron grip and remains a divisive figure.
We step into the archives to take a look back at his five-year rule.
-
08 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window