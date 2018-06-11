'People don't think we exist'
Queer in Nigeria: 'People don't think we exist'

A new book has been published in Nigeria giving LGBT women the opportunity to share their experiences.

She Called Me Woman is a collection of first-hand stories from women of different backgrounds and faiths.

In 2014, Nigeria passed a law which made homosexuality and same-sex marriage illegal.

The BBC’s Mayeni Jones went to meet some of those involved with the book.

