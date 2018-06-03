The Kenyan comic making Brits laugh
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Njambi McGrath - the Kenyan comic making Brits laugh at themselves

Kenyan comedian Njambi McGrath isn't a white man, which she says makes her different from most comedians working in the UK.

But challenging people's preconceptions about Africa is all part of the act.

Video journalist: Njoroge Muigai

  • 03 Jun 2018
Go to next video: The Nigerian man making Africans laugh