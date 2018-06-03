Media player
Video
Njambi McGrath - the Kenyan comic making Brits laugh at themselves
Kenyan comedian Njambi McGrath isn't a white man, which she says makes her different from most comedians working in the UK.
But challenging people's preconceptions about Africa is all part of the act.
Video journalist: Njoroge Muigai
03 Jun 2018
