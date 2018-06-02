Media player
What's behind Caster Semenya's victory cobra pose?
BBC Sport Africa caught up with South African 800m world champion Caster Semenya to ask about her signature victory celebration, her inspiration and some of her favourite things.
02 Jun 2018
