Tsege: 'I could still be in politics at 100'

Andargachew Tsege on release after four years on Ethiopia death row
British citizen Andargachew Tsege has been freed after spending four years on death row in Ethiopia.
The government had accused him of plotting a coup and had sentenced him to death in absentia in 2009.
He was detained in Yemen and sent to Ethiopia in 2014.
30 May 2018
