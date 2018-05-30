Why is Russia cosying up to the CAR?
Russia and the Central African Republic: A curious relationship

Faustin Touadéra, president of the Central African Republic (CAR), recently made his second trip to Russia since October 2017.

The two countries have been building relations, with Russia providing military support to its African ally – but what is Moscow getting in return?

