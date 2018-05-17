How to stop Ebola spreading
An Ebola outbreak has spread to the city of Mbandaka in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ebola is a serious infectious illness that causes internal bleeding and often proves fatal.

Some simple techniques can help prevent the disease from spreading.

