Zimbabwe's female anti-poaching rangers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Akashinga: The armed women protecting Zimbabwe's elephants

Nyaradzo is a ranger in Zimbabwe's armed female anti-poaching unit, Akashinga. They protect one of the biggest elephant populations in Africa. BBC News looks into how the group has managed to be so effective, following them as they patrol their area and make arrests.

Video journalist: Charlotte Pamment

Correspondent: Shingai Nyoka

  • 10 May 2018
Go to next video: 'Hunt my animals and I'll catch you'