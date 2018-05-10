Zimbabwe's female anti-poaching rangers

Media player
Akashinga: The armed women protecting Zimbabwe's elephants
Nyaradzo is a ranger in Zimbabwe's armed female anti-poaching unit, Akashinga. They protect one of the biggest elephant populations in Africa. BBC News looks into how the group has managed to be so effective, following them as they patrol their area and make arrests.
Video journalist: Charlotte Pamment
Correspondent: Shingai Nyoka
10 May 2018
