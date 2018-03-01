'They were pretending they would help us'
Video

Boko Haram have kidnapped 110 girls from a school in the north-eastern Nigeria town of Dapchi.

Fatima was there when her best friend Zara was taken on February 19.

  • 01 Mar 2018
