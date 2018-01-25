Film about Kenyan attack up for Oscar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscars 2018: Mandera bus attack film Watu Wote nominated

A film about a bus attack in Kenya, in which Muslim passengers protected Christians, has been nominated for an Academy Award.

Watu Wote/All Of Us received a nomination in the best short live action film category.

Images courtesy of the Hamburg Media School.

Video journalist: Judith Wambare

  • 25 Jan 2018
Go to next video: Five ways women made a mark in Oscar nominations