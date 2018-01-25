Film about Kenyan attack up for Oscar

Media player
Oscars 2018: Mandera bus attack film Watu Wote nominated
A film about a bus attack in Kenya, in which Muslim passengers protected Christians, has been nominated for an Academy Award.
Watu Wote/All Of Us received a nomination in the best short live action film category.
Images courtesy of the Hamburg Media School.
Video journalist: Judith Wambare
25 Jan 2018
