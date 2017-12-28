Weah supporters celebrate poll result
Liberia: George Weah supporters celebrate presidential poll result

Former footballer George Weah is set to become Liberia's president following Tuesday's run-off election.

He will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president.

  • 28 Dec 2017
