Tsvangirai 'hopeful' after Mugabe's resignation
Video

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned, parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda told the BBC.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai told Newsnight that he hoped that Zimbabwe was on a "new trajectory" that would include free and fair elections.

  • 21 Nov 2017
