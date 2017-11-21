Why is Mugabe being impeached?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mugabe's impeachment explained in 67 seconds
The Zanu-PF ruling party in Zimbabwe are set to impeach the country's president, Robert Mugabe.
The president has been accused of allowing his wife to "usurp constitutional power".
-
21 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window