Why is Mugabe being impeached?
Mugabe's impeachment explained in 67 seconds

The Zanu-PF ruling party in Zimbabwe are set to impeach the country's president, Robert Mugabe.

The president has been accused of allowing his wife to "usurp constitutional power".

  • 21 Nov 2017
