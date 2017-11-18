Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zimbabwe crisis: 'People sense Robert Mugabe is gone'
Jubilant scenes are unfolding on the streets of Zimbabwe's capital Harare, as protests demanding the resignation of President Robert Mugabe have turned to a celebration of the army's role in ending his grip on power.
-
18 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-42037461/zimbabwe-crisis-people-sense-robert-mugabe-is-goneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window