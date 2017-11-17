Kenya police battle Odinga supporters

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kenya police clash with Odinga supporters in Nairobi
Kenyan security forces clashed with supporters of Raila Odinga as the opposition candidate returned home amid post-election tensions.
-
17 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-42026462/kenya-police-clash-with-odinga-supporters-in-nairobiRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window