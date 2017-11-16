Media player
Zimbabwe crisis: 'There's a feeling people want to celebrate'
Zimbabwe's President, Robert Mugabe, remains under house arrest after the military seized control of the country.
Andrew Harding describes the atmosphere in Zimbabwe amid the uncertainty around their leader's future.
16 Nov 2017
