Zanu-PF youth leader apologises to army

Kudzai Chipanga, head of Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF youth wing, apologises for criticising army
Kudzai Chipanga, head of Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF youth wing - a strong supporter of Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace - has apologised for criticising the army for threatening to seize control earlier in the week. He said he had made his statement voluntarily.
16 Nov 2017
