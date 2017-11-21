Media player
Robert Mugabe: From war hero to resignation as president
Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe resigned in 2017, after more than three decades in power.
In a letter, he wrote "I Robert Gabriel Mugabe in terms of section 96 of the constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation... with immediate effect".
This video was first published in November 2017.
21 Nov 2017
