‘Fans love the way I rap and dress’
Video

Meet the Nigerian rapper who loves dressing modestly

Hadiza Yau, who goes by the stage name Haddy Rapia, is making a name for herself in a traditionally conservative and mainly Muslim area of northern Nigeria.

Unlike many rappers, she takes pride in dressing modestly.

Video journalists: Yusuf Yakasai and Elaine Okyere

  • 14 Nov 2017
