‘Fans love the way I rap and dress’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the Nigerian rapper who loves dressing modestly
Hadiza Yau, who goes by the stage name Haddy Rapia, is making a name for herself in a traditionally conservative and mainly Muslim area of northern Nigeria.
Unlike many rappers, she takes pride in dressing modestly.
Video journalists: Yusuf Yakasai and Elaine Okyere
-
14 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-41901654/meet-the-nigerian-rapper-who-loves-dressing-modestlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window