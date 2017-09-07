From London school to 'living hell'

Media player
Migrant crisis: 'I feel like a dead person'
The BBC has gained rare access to a migrant detention centre in Libya.
Around 1,000 migrants are being held in conditions described as nightmarish and inhumane.
This is the story of Hennessy, who spent three years at school in London and was detained on his way back to Europe.
07 Sep 2017
