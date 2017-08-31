Zuma's son speaks on Gupta scandal

Media player
Duduzane Zuma: South African president's son on Gupta allegations
President Jacob Zuma’s son has denied that he is involved in corruption.
Duduzane Zuma, who is a business partner of the controversial Gupta family, spoke exclusively to the BBC from Dubai.
His comments come as his father continues to be dogged by corruption allegations, which he also denies.
Our reporter, Milton Nkosi, went to meet Duduzane Zuma.
31 Aug 2017
