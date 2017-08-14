Heavy rains flood Freetown's streets

Media player
Sierra Leone floods: Streets inundated in Freetown
A mudslide in Regent, near Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, has buried houses in mud.
Flooding is not unusual in the west African state, where unsafe housing is regularly swept away by heavy rains.
14 Aug 2017
