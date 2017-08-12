Kenya election: Uneasy calm in Kisumu
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kenya election: Uneasy calm in Kisumu after clashes

There have been clashes between police and supporters of defeated Kenyan opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the western city of Kisumu.

Police used tear gas and water cannon and one person is reported to have been shot dead there.

The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza says there is now an "uneasy calm" in the city.

  • 12 Aug 2017
Go to next video: Kenya election: Clashes in Nairobi slum