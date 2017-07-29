Intruder enters Kenya VP's home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kenya Deputy President William Ruto's home entered by intruder
A man with a machete has entered Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto's home after wounding a guard, police say.
Security forces surrounded the farm complex in Sugoi village, outside the western city of Eldoret.
Police said the wounded guard was in a stable condition.
-
29 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-40765215/kenya-deputy-president-william-ruto-s-home-entered-by-intruderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window