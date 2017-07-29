Intruder enters Kenya VP's home
A man with a machete has entered Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto's home after wounding a guard, police say.

Security forces surrounded the farm complex in Sugoi village, outside the western city of Eldoret.

Police said the wounded guard was in a stable condition.

