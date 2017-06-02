Singing for political change in DR Congo
Video

Afro Fiesta sing for political change in DR Congo

Afro Fiesta are from Democratic Republic of Congo but are based in South Africa. Their music is heavily political - especially in relation to their home country.

"As a musician you have to inspire people into a better Congo," says Afro Fiesta's singer Mermans Mosengo.

Video journalist: Taurai Maduna

Photo credit: Getty AFP

Music Courtesy of Afro Fiesta/Playing For Change

  • 02 Jun 2017
