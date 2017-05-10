Tanzania conjoined twins share their dreams

Media player
The conjoined twins hoping to become teachers
Consolata and Maria are conjoined twins from Tanzania.
The sisters are about to leave secondary school and go to university. They reveal their ambitions.
10 May 2017
