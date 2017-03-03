The capital of African cinema

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fespaco: Ouagadougou hosts Africa’s biggest film festival
Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou has been hosting the 25th edition of Fespaco, Africa’s biggest film festival.
-
03 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-39152008/fespaco-ouagadougou-hosts-africa-s-biggest-film-festivalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window