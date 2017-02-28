How would you spend $1,000 in aid?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What happens when aid is given in cash?

US charity GiveDirectly is giving aid to Kenyans in cash and allowing them to choose how to spend it. What sort of things would the recipients prioritise with the money they were given?

Video journalist: Roderick Macleod

  • 28 Feb 2017
Go to next video: Remittances prop up Lesotho's economy