Why Soweto's history matters so much

Video

Two School Reporters from Immaculata Secondary School in South Africa proudly give a guided whistle-stop tour of their hometown Soweto - also home to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former South African President Nelson Mandela.

They report on the complicated signals given to taxi drivers, the local youngsters' love for Hip Hop and doing tricks on their bikes, and the 1976 student protest against the apartheid government that Soweto will never forget.

This was produced in March 2016 as part of BBC News School Report.