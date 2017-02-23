'I am addicted to art'

Media player
Nigeria-UK artist Adeniyi Olagunju 'addicted to creative process'
Nigerian-British artist Adeniyi Olagunju, who takes everyday objects and reshapes them in surprising ways, says he's "addicted to the creative process".
Olagunju, who has a show on in London at the moment, spoke to the BBC's Focus on Africa programme about his art.
23 Feb 2017
