BBC reporter grapples with wrestling

Wrestling is a big sport in Sudan with matches taking place in Khartoum every Friday and drawing big crowds.
Intending to observe the matches on his visit to the capital, the BBC Travel Show’s Ben Zand was persuaded to compete.
But who would win?
03 Mar 2017
