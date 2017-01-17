Is #Deadpose trend a laughing matter?
A look at controversial social media craze #Deadpose

Do you know how to #Deadpose?

The latest social media craze involves people posting pictures of themselves pretending to be dead.

Thousands have posted in South Africa and the hashtag has spread to other African countries.

