In a world dominated by technology and mobile devices one South African woman is working hard to keep her ancestors' stories alive - through the spoken word.

Gcina Mhlope is a traditional storyteller who narrates her tales in four South African languages. She also travels the country distributing books and helping to set up libraries in rural areas.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

