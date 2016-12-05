'You can be your best champion'
Google's Nigeria boss: 'I believe in sharing'

Juliet Ehimuan Chiazor is the country manager for Google in Nigeria. For her, supporting and sharing is key to success.

Women of Africa is a BBC season recognising inspiring women across the continent. The third series, Power Women, introduces six women who are chief executive officers or company heads and who are finding success in their country and beyond.

  • 05 Dec 2016
