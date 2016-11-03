Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tear gas at Kenya corruption protest
Police have fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters and journalists at an anti-corruption rally in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.
The protest follows allegations that $50m (£40m) of state funding meant for HIV and maternal healthcare programmes has gone missing.
The BBC's Dayo Yusuf reports.
-
03 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window