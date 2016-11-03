African fashion goes local
African fashion designers target local markets

In recent years, the work of African fashion designers has become ever more visible on the catwalks of Paris, London and New York.

But some designers on the continent are now intensifying their efforts to appeal to African markets as part of their plans to build global brands.

The BBC's Nancy Kacungira went to Lagos Fashion Week to find out more.

