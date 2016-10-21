Media player
Can Visa grab some of Kenya's mobile money?
Kenya is home to one of the world’s most successful mobile money platforms, M-Pesa. Now the world’s leading payment network Visa is launching its own mobile money platform in the country.
The BBC’s Nancy Kacungira unpacks the facts and figures around the mobile money market in Kenya.
21 Oct 2016
