Buhari: My wife belongs to my kitchen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari: My wife Aisha belongs to my kitchen

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to criticism of his leadership by his wife Aisha Buhari by saying that she "belongs to my kitchen".

He was answering a question about her interview with the BBC at a press conference in Germany, while standing alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mrs Buhari had warned that she might not back him at the next election unless he made changes to his leadership style.

  • 14 Oct 2016
Go to next video: Nigeria's president criticised by his wife