How to head wrap like a Nigerian

West African fashion is gaining more influence on the continent and around the world - and nowhere is it more obvious than in the elaborate head wraps so distinct to Nigeria, known as “geles”.
So how do you tie these magnificent sculptures? Gele expert Ngozi Atta welcomed BBC Africa into her salon in Lagos to find out.
Video journalist: Rosie Collyer
10 Oct 2016
