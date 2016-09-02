Working Lives Gaborone: Molefi Nkwete

Entrepreneur Molefi Nkwete's Urban Soul fashion brand embodies Gaborone's optimistic and vibrant city culture.

Starting out selling imported T-shirts from a back pack, he now has five stores and a respectable turnover. His shops sell sunglasses, trainers and bags imported from the US, alongside home grown lines.

Popular with young customers are T-shirts with the Botswana national anthem on them. Mr Nkwete says it's a creative way of raising patriotism amongst the youth.

His favourite line in the anthem is "lefatse le larona, ke Mpho ya modimo " which loosely translates as "This land of ours is a gift from heaven".

