Bikes not bombs in birthplace of Boko Haram

Bikes not bombs in Nigerian birthplace of Boko Haram

After motorcycles were banned in Maiduguri, due to Boko Haram attacks, bicycles became popular.

As peace returns to the city in north-east Nigeria, the popularity of bikes is providing an economic boom.

Video journalist: Roderick MaCleod

  • 11 Aug 2016
