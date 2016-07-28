Media player
Gabon boy wows Celine Dion with cover of her song
A 17-year-old from Gabon has attracted millions of views on Facebook with his version of Celine Dion's hit The Power of Love.
The video of Samuel singing caught the attention of the Canadian pop star herself who shared it on her Facebook page.
28 Jul 2016
