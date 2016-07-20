Media player
Why I take HIV drugs in secret
Having HIV still carries a huge stigma in South Africa. Here's the story of one women who keeps her condition a secret from everyone, including her husband.
Produced by the BBC's digital current affairs team.
20 Jul 2016
