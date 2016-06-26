Wreckage
Car bomb attack on hotel in Somalia

At least 14 people have been killed in an explosion at a popular hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Militants from the Islamist group al-Shabab are thought to have used a car bomb to blast their way into the hotel, where they opened fire on guests.

Kirsty Johansen reports.

