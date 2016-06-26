Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Car bomb attack on hotel in Somalia
At least 14 people have been killed in an explosion at a popular hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu.
Militants from the Islamist group al-Shabab are thought to have used a car bomb to blast their way into the hotel, where they opened fire on guests.
Kirsty Johansen reports.
-
26 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window