Cameroon tablet monitors heart diseases
A newly developed tablet, Cardiopad, is helping doctors make early diagnoses of heart-related diseases in Cameroon.

Experts say the device, fully developed in the Central African nation, is beginning to make a difference in patient care in rural areas.

This report by the BBC's Mamadou Moussa Ba was produced in partnership with Cameroon's Canal 2 International TV station.

  • 05 May 2016
