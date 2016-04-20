Video game celebrates Cameroon culture

Video

The first video game to have been developed in Cameroon has been launched.

Aurion: Legacy of the Kori-Odan, produced by Kiro'o Games, is rooted in Cameroonian traditions and culture.

Video gaming is becoming increasingly popular across Africa, and Cameroonian developers hope to catch up with the rest of the continent.

Catherine Moukouri, from the BBC’s partner station in Cameroon Canal 2 International, reports from the capital, Yaounde.