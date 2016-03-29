Video

Tunisia is struggling to cope with high-levels of youth unemployment since the 2011 revolution that ousted long-term President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

More than half of the country's population is under the age of 29 and most of them are finding it hard to get a job.

The situation led to violent protests earlier this year in several parts of the country, once seen as the model of the Arab Spring.

The tourism industry, which is vital to Tunisia's economy, has also been hit hard by last year's terrorist attacks in the resort town of Sousse and a museum in the capital, Tunis.

The BBC's Rana Jawad has been speaking to students about their concerns.