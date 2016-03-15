Alassane Ouattara
Ivory Coast 'wont be intimidated,' says president Ouattara

President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, says his country will not be intimidated by terrorists.

He addressed the nation two days after militants attacked a beach resort killing 18 people.

It happened in Grand Bassam, near Abidjan and on Monday, foreign and interior ministers from France arrived in Ivory Coast to offer support.

Maud Julien reports.

  • 15 Mar 2016
